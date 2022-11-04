Atlantic City Man Arrested By SWAT For Holding Woman At Gunpoint

An Atlantic City man was arrested and charged after allegedly holding a woman against her will with a replica firearm, authorities said.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to a multi-unit dwelling in the first block of South Florida Avenue after police communications received a call from the Gloucester Township Police Department concerning a woman being held at gunpoint inside an apartment of the building.

As a precaution, responding patrol units shut down pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the block until additional information could be obtained.

Police communications soon came in contact with the victim and remained on the line with her. The victim used code words until the dispatcher understood what she was trying to say. Dispatchers learned that there were two men and a woman inside the apartment and that one of the men had a handgun. Dispatchers relayed this information to the officers on scene.

The Atlantic City Police Department's SWAT team was activated and responded to assist. Once members of the SWAT team and patrol officers were in position, the officers observed a male and female exit the apartment. The second male, Khalil Swain, exited the apartment soon thereafter.

The ensuing investigation led to a search of the apartment where officers found a backpack belonging to Swain. Inside the backpack, a replica handgun was discovered along with suspected crack cocaine and heroin.

Swain, 32, of Atlantic City was charged with possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an imitation firearm for an unlawful purpose, criminal restraint, aggravated assault, possession of drugs (two counts) and certain persons not to possess weapons.

Swain was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

