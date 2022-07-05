Contact Us
Apparent Murder-Suicide Investigated In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Mullica Township police
Mullica Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Mullica Township PD

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Mullica Township police are investigating an apparent murder/suicide of a man and a woman in Mullica Township, authorities said.

On July 4, at approximately 12 a.m., the Mullica Township Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office were notified that a man and woman were found dead outside the rear of their home in Mullica Township.

The murder victim has been identified as Rayanne Reven, 53, of Mullica Township, authorities said.

The alleged suspect/suicide victim has been identified as Edward Reven 3rd., 53, of Mullica Township, authorities said.

This is an active investigation and no other information was released.

