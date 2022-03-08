Contact Us
'America's Most Wanted' Fugitive In 1994 Killing Extradicted To Atlantic County: Sheriff

Jon Craig
Atlantic County Justice Facility
Atlantic County Justice Facility Photo Credit: Atlantic County Justice Facility

A dangerous fugitive wanted in a South Jersey killing for nearly three decades has been extradited back to Atlantic County from Mexico, authorities said. 

Francisco Martinez was once featured on "America's Most Wanted" television series. He was considered one of New Jersey’s most wanted criminals.

Martinez, now 52, was arrested in October 2021, after lead Detective Anthony Branca was able to find him in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler said.

Martinez was indicted on June 13, 1994, for murder in the fatal stabbing of Patricia Boney of Buena. 

He has been held in Atlantic County Justice Facility since Friday.

Martinez' crime was featured in an Aug. 24, 2002, episode of “America’s Most Wanted.”

“Thanks to all the incredible work done by this joint operation, we were able to bring this case to justice,” Scheffler said.

