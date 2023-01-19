7 Arrested In Cocaine, Heroin Sting In Atlantic City

Seven people were arrested in Atlantic City during a multi-agency sting operation, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, members of the Atlantic City Police Special Investigations Section, in conjunction with the DEA Atlantic City Resident Office and the Liberty Mid-Atlantic DEA Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force, conducted surveillance operations in the areas of the 1800 block of Hummock Avenue and the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Atlantic Avenue.

Over an ounce of suspected cocaine along with distribution amounts of packaged heroin were recovered during the operation. In addition, over $2,000 believed to be proceeds of illegal narcotic sales was seized.

Alvin Whitaker, 30, of Atlantic City. was charged with weapons and drug offenses.

Theron Parrish-Jordan, 23, of Mays Landing, was charged with drug possession and dealing charges, obstruction and contempt of court.

William Rudolph, 32, of Atlantic City. was charged with drug possession and dealing charges as well as contempt of court.

And Celena Bastian, 43, of Tuckerton; Pedro Figueroa, 49, of Galloway Township; and Mark McLaughlin, 32, of Atlantic City were all charged with drug possession.

Anthony Andrews 32 of Atlantic City was charged with contempt of court.

Whitaker, Andrews, Parish, Rudolph, and Figueroa were sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Bastian and McLaughlin were released on a summons pending a future court date.

“This operation was conducted as part of our ongoing efforts to address community concerns and quality of life issues in these areas. Increased enforcement will continue into the future,” said Chief James Sarkos.

Anyone with information about this incident or the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

