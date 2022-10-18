6 Arrested In South Jersey Drug Bust: Police

Citizen complaints about alleged drug-dealing activities led to the arrest of six people in Pleasantville, authorities said.

The arrests followed a warranted search at 132 North First St., police said.

Arrested were Messiah Burton, 19, of Pleasantville; Edwin Eaton, 45, of Pleasantville; Natalie Camagna, 39, of Pleasantville; Satrina Watson, 55, of Egg Harbor City; Ronald Holloway, 51, of Atlantic City; and Daniel Ravese, 36, of Somers Point.

All six were being held on multiple drug and weapons charges in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending detention hearings.

The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org

Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.