5 Suspects Arrested, Weapons Seized In Major Crystal Meth Sweep In Atlantic County: Prosecutor

Five people were arrested and a stash of crystal meth and weapons were seized as part of a multi-agency investigation in South Jersey, authorities said.

The arrests were made on Tuesday at a home in Egg Harbor Township, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Members of the ACPO Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, Egg Harbor Township police and SWAT successfully executed a “no knock” search warrant at the home without incident, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.

Shill said these five individuals were arrested during the warranted search:

Jason French, 41, of Egg Harbor Township;

Jaime Winters, 39, of Egg Harbor Township;

Jenny Mangano, 36, of Egg Harbor Township;

Vincente Luna, 39, of Vineland, and;

Richard Kelly, 37, of Egg Harbor Township.

During the warranted search, law enforcement officers recovered the following items:

Over a half-ounce of crystal methamphetamine

One sawed-off shotgun with multiple rounds of rifled slug ammunition

One 9 mm Taurus handgun loaded with 6 rounds of ball 9 mm ammunition

Digital scale used for weighing drugs

Cell phones and a hard drive containing surveillance footage of the home

Winters was charged on drug offenses only. The other four defendants were charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses, Shill said.

All five defendants were being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

This was a cooperative investigation by the ACPO Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

