4 Charged With Buying Stolen Goods From Atlantic City Mall: Police

Four employees of Atlantic City businesses were charged with receiving stolen property from The Walk Tanger Outlets mall, authorities said.

During the months of August and September of 2022, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an operation targeting employees of commercial establishments in Atlantic City that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.

The operation was conducted in response to numerous complaints of shoplifting by retail stores at The Walk Tanger Outlets, police said.

It was found that at least four people were purchasing items that were stolen, sometimes minutes after a shoplifting theft, from retail stores located at The Walk, police said.

Charged were:

Jaime Zuniga Cardona, 50, of Pleasantville, owner of La Latina Barber Shop Atlantic City.

Eugene Ramos, 61, of Mays Landing, employee of Pizza Di Roma in Atlantic City.

Carlos Murillo Galeano, 34, of Atlantic City, employee at Israel Barbershop in Atlantic City.

Ismail Cetin, 58, of Pleasantville, former employee of Pizza King in Atlantic City.

"The Atlantic City Police Department will aggressively target any individual or establishment found to be buying stolen merchandise” ACPD Chief James Sarkos said.

Anyone with information regarding the theft and sale of stolen merchandise is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

