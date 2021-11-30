Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: TSA: Ex-Con Bolts Newark Airport Security Checkpoint After Agent Finds Gun In His Bag
News

3 Wounded In Flurry Of Atlantic City Shootings

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
1200 block of Drexel Avenue
1200 block of Drexel Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

A series of shootings left three people wounded in Atlantic City, authorities said.

At 10:41 p.m. Monday, Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of Drexel Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert, a police spokesman said.

There was evidence of gunfire located, but no victim located on Drexel, police said.

A short time later, a shooting victim, 25, was located in the 300 block of Rosemont Place. A second shooting victim, 46, was located inside a residence in the 100 block of north South Carolina Avenue. Both men were transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. 

A third shooting victim, 49, walked into the emergency department to be treated for an injury. All three men sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.