3 Wounded In Flurry Of Atlantic City Shootings

A series of shootings left three people wounded in Atlantic City, authorities said.

At 10:41 p.m. Monday, Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of Drexel Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert, a police spokesman said.

There was evidence of gunfire located, but no victim located on Drexel, police said.

A short time later, a shooting victim, 25, was located in the 300 block of Rosemont Place. A second shooting victim, 46, was located inside a residence in the 100 block of north South Carolina Avenue. Both men were transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.

A third shooting victim, 49, walked into the emergency department to be treated for an injury. All three men sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.