200+ Birds Rescued In Cockfighting Ring, Pair Arrested In South Jersey: Prosecutor

More than 200 birds were rescued over the weekend and a pair of men were arrested for cockfighting, authorities said.

Animals rescued included ducks, turkeys, chickens, roosters, cats, a dog and other birds, they said.

Authorities said the fowl were abused as part of a larger criminal enterprise.

Detectives Denise Manino and Courtney Milana of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office joined with the Funny Farm Rescue of May's Landing and the South Jersey Wildlife Aid Rehabilitation and Sanctuary Rescue to secure the safe and humane relocation of the animals on Saturday, March 4.

The criminal enterprise was located in the Newtonville section of Buena Vista Township.

The crackdown came after an anonymous complaint in January, authorities said.

Evidence indicative of cockfighting led to criminal charges against Queli Merlo and Sigfredo Perez for keeping/using a place for the purpose of fighting living animals, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges are pending a grand jury.

A quarantine was issued and animals were disease-tested, leading to at least one being euthanized.

After testing, detectives from the prosecutor's office, along with volunteers from local rescues and the public gathered at the property to begin "rehoming" the birds. Detectives and volunteers worked from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday to move the ducks, hens, roosters and turkeys to their new homes at local rescues, the prosecutor said.

