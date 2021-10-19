2 Teenagers Arrested In South Jersey Shooting

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said.

,Police responded at 3:57 p.m. Monday on a ShotSpotter alert to the700 block of Ohio Avenue in Atlantic City. Police found a 17-year-old shooting victim from Atlantic City, according to a police department spokesman. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with a non-life threatening injury, police said.

An investigation by police officers Joseph Kelly and Justin Peyton in coordination with detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit identified two suspects involved. Two boys from Atlantic City, ages16 and 14, were criminally charged, police said.

On Tuesday at 2:15 a.m., Detectives Fariyd Holmes and Malik Tolbert reportedly found both suspects at Tennessee and Atlantic avenues, police said. They were arrested without incident, police said.

The 16-year-old and the 14-year-old both were charged with three counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy and several weapons offenses, police said. Because of their age, their names have not been released.

Both suspects were being held at the Harborfields Detention Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.