2 Men Wounded In Daytime Atlantic City Shooting: Police

Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/Atlantic City Police Department

Two men were wounded in a daytime shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 2:29 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. Responding officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire near Hummock and Hobart Avenues and the 500 block of Trinity Avenue, but no victim.

Moments later, officers were alerted that two shooting victims, a 42-year-old man from Somers Point, and a 35-year-old man from Atlantic City, arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

