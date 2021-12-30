2 Men Die Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Atlantic County Camper: Police

Two men were found dead in their camper in Atlantic County due to carbon monoxide poisoning believed to be from a gas generator that had been running, authorities said.

The bodies of Demetrio Serrano-Cruz, 59, and Rafael Morales, 69, were found in their camper, in a wooded section of Farmington in Egg Harbor Township around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, local police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to call Egg Harbor Township police at 609-926-4051.

