Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

2 Men Die Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Atlantic County Camper: Police

Jon Craig
Camper (stock photo)
Camper (stock photo) Photo Credit: Pixabay user schlappohr

Two men were found dead in their camper in Atlantic County due to carbon monoxide poisoning believed to be from a gas generator that had been running, authorities said.

The bodies of Demetrio Serrano-Cruz, 59, and Rafael Morales, 69, were found in their camper, in a wooded section of Farmington in Egg Harbor Township around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, local police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to call Egg Harbor Township police at 609-926-4051.

