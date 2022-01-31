1800 Wax Folds Heroin, $2.4K Cash Recovered In Atlantic City SWAT Search

A warranted search by the Atlantic City Police SWAT team resulted in two arrests and the recovery of 1,800 wax folds of heroin, authorities said.

Detectives of the Special Investigations Section along with members of the Atlantic City Police SWAT Team executed a court-approved search warrant in the 1500 block of Caspian Place, Atlantic City police said.

Inside the residence, detectives recovered nearly 1,800 individual wax folds of heroin packaged for street sale, police said. Detectives also recovered items used for the packaging and preparation of illegal narcotics along with $2,440 cash believed to be proceeds from illegal narcotics sales, they said.

Arrested on Friday were Elijah Harrison, 29, and Dyshira Bobo, 29, both of Atlantic City.

Both suspects were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession with intent to distribute CDS, distribution of CDS within 500 feet of public housing, distribution of CDS within 1000 feet of a school zone, possession of CDS paraphernalia, money laundering, and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The search warrant was the result of a month-long narcotics investigation led by Detective Darrin Lorady.

Harrison was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Bobo was issued a summons pending a future court date, police said.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

