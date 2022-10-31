18 Families Displaced By South Jersey Apartment Fire

At least 18 families were displaced by an apartment house fire in Galloway, authorities said.

The fire broke out at 5:07 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Apache Court, Galloway police said.

Upon arrival, police officers observed a fully engulfed building containing dozens of apartments. All surrounding fire departments were notified and responded to the scene.

Once several fire departments arrived, they were able to gain control of the large fire and extinguish it.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Galloway Township EMS treated numerous victims for smoke inhalation, police said.

A Galloway Police Officer is being treated at AtlantiCare Mainland Division for smoke inhalation sustained during rescue efforts.

The Galloway Township Police Department would like to thank all of the responding Fire Companies, Galloway Twp. EMS, Galloway Twp. Emergency Management and the Red Cross, for their assistance during this incident.

