13-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Atlantic City Stabbing

A 13-year-old boy was arrested for stabbing another juvenile during a fight, authorities said.

On Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:56 p.m., Atlantic City police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue for a stabbing.

Officers Anthony Nastasi and Bayron Zelaya-Chavez arrived to find a 13-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City suffering from a stab wound to his chest and bleeding heavily.

Officers rendered medical aid to the victim by applying a compression gauze and a chest seal to the puncture wound until Emergency Medical Personnel arrived on scene. EMS continued treating the juvenile before transporting him by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment.

At approximately 8 p.m., the male juvenile suspect from Atlantic City, along with his guardian, surrendered to officers at the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building. The juvenile was released to the custody of his guardian with a future court date.

The boy was charged with aggravated assault and a weapons offense.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

