New Englander Who Traveled To Jersey Shore For Back-Seat Sex With Pre-Teen Gets 20 Years

Scott Wilkinson, 39, must serve out the entire plea-bargained sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system. Twenty years means 20 years.

Wilkinson traveled nearly 400 miles from Concord, NH to Egg Harbor Township -- just outside Atlantic City -- to have sex with the child, the FBI said.

He recorded it and uploaded the video from his phone to a Google Drive account, which was linked to his home IP address.

"Wilkinson had been corresponding with the child online for approximately one year prior to traveling to New Jersey," U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip Sellinger and U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire Jane E. Young said in a joint announcement.

"A video that Wilkinson created of himself engaged in sexual acts with the child was found on his cell phone, as were other images and videos of child sexual abuse material," they added.

Wilkinson took a deal from the government rather than risk an even more severe sentence had he been convicted at a trial.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of production of child pornography and possession of child sexual abuse material in federal court in New Hampshire.

In addition to the prison term, a U.S. District Court judge in Concord sentenced Wilkinson on Thursday, Jan. 25, to 10 years of supervised release.

Sellinger and Young credited special agents with the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force of the FBI's Newark Field Office and Egg Harbor Township police with making the case, with "valuable assistance" provided by Concord police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Harteis of the District of New Jersey and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kasey Weiland of the District of New Hampshire secured the plea and sentence.

