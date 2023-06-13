Fair 76°

Motorcyclist Killed In Somers Point Crash: Police

A motorcyclist was killed in.a crash in Atlantic County, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Somers Point PD
The crash occurred at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 on Bethel Road several hundred feet west of Route 9, Somers Point police said.

The motorcyclist collided into the side of a MAC flatbed carrier truck, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the crash scene. 

The truck driver was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation.

Identities were withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

