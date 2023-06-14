Fair 78°

SHARE

Motorcyclist ID'd In Fatal South Jersey Crash: Police

Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in.a collision with a flatbed truck in Atlantic County.

Somers Point police
Somers Point police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Somers Point PD
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Vincent Sanborn IV, 49, of Egg Harbor Township died in the collision, police said.

The crash occurred at 9:20 a.m. Monday, June 12 on Bethel Road several hundred feet west of Route 9, Somers Point police said.

The motorcyclist collided into the side of a MAC flatbed carrier truck, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the crash scene. 

The truck driver was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE