Motorcyclist ID'd In Fatal South Jersey Crash: Police

Vincent Sanborn IV, 49, of Egg Harbor Township died in the collision, police said.

The crash occurred at 9:20 a.m. Monday, June 12 on Bethel Road several hundred feet west of Route 9, Somers Point police said.

The motorcyclist collided into the side of a MAC flatbed carrier truck, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.