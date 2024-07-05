Mother, Son Had Stolen Gun, Large Amount Of Marijuana Edibles In Atlantic City: Police

Jasmehir Belle, 25, and Tamiya Belle, 46, were arrested on Wednesday, July 3, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release on Friday, July 5. Their arrests came after a month-long investigation into drugs sold at a home on the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue.

Jasmehir Belle was taken into custody after he left the home and police executed a search warrant. Officers found four guns, including a ghost gun and a gun stolen from Egg Harbor Township in 2023.

Police also seized a large amount of marijuana, suspected THC oils, more than 180 edibles, and items used for making edibles to be packaged for street sales. Tamiya Belle was also taken into custody during the raid.

Jasmehir Belle was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense, possession of a ghost gun, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of an extended magazine, possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property.

Tamiya Belle was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense, operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.

The Belles were held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about drug activity should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5858 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

