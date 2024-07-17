Missing Man, 85, Found During Late Night Thunderstorms At Egg Harbor Township Golf Course

In a news release, Egg Harbor Township police said 85-year-old Mu Lee was reunited with his family at around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Employees at Green Tree Golf Course reported him missing at around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16.

Green Tree workers told police they were worried Lee hadn't been seen for several hours. He was known to play at the course and go golfing by himself.

Lee's cellphone and other belongings were found in a golf cart near the woods. He was also known to take walks in wooded areas but employees called police when his cart stayed in the same place hours after it was first spotted.

The Coast Guard, state police, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office searched for Lee by air and land. Despite severe thunderstorms, K-9 teams from Egg Harbor Township, along with the sheriff's offices from Atlantic and Cape May counties, went deep into the woods to look for Lee.

More crews from Atlantic and Camden counties were preparing to join the search when Lee was found at Hidden Creek Golf Club, which is about a mile through the woods from Green Tree. Lee said he had been walking in the woods throughout the night and arrived at Hidden Creek shortly before rescuers saw him.

Lee was "in good health and spirits" but Egg Harbor Township paramedics brought him to a hospital so he could be medically checked after his time lost in the heat and severe storms.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the response and true team effort that resulted in the successful reunification of Mr. Lee with his family," the police department said in its release. "Our community truly came together and persisted until he was found."

Firefighters from Egg Harbor Township, Scullville, and Bargaintown responded to the scene. Hamilton Township police also assisted and the department's dive team was put on standby.

Lee's family and a Green Tree employee waited at the course with emergency officials during the search.

