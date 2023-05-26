Men Arrested On Drug, Gun Charges During Atlantic City Traffic Stop: Police

On Thursday, May 25 at 12:35 p.m., Atlantic City Detectives Christopher Dodson and Eric Evans conducted a motor vehicle stop at Tennessee and Pacific avenues.

During the stop, K9 Officer Michael Braxton and his K9 partner, Ryker, responded as back up.

K9 Ryker, trained in narcotic detection, showed a positive indication for the presence of drugs in the vehicle, police said.

The occupants, Khilid Scott, 25, of Philadelphia, and Joseph Dixon, 31, of Atlantic City, were arrested after detectives recovered a loaded handgun, more than 48 grams of marijuana, and paraphernalia used in the sale of drugs, police said.

Dixon also was found to have an active warrant for his arrest, police said.

Both men were taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

