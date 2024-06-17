Mays Landing Man Fired Shots In Absecon 'Motel Corridor', Police Say

Desmon Wilson, 23, was arrested on Friday, June 14, the Absecon Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to a report of fired shots on the Route 30 "motel corridor" just before 10:30 p.m.

Police began searching for possible victims in the area. After reviewing surveillance video, Wilson was eventually identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

Wilson was charged with several weapons offenses. Investigators said they've found no evidence of any shooting victims.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Absecon police at 609-641-0667, ext. 214.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

