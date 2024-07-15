Fair 88°

Mays Landing Man Admits To Killing Mother In His Second Attack On Her: Prosecutors

A Mays Landing man admitted to killing his mother when he stabbed her for the second time in about nine years, authorities said.

Sean Daly, 53, Mays Landing, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Sean Daly, 53, of Mays Landing, NJ, was charged with murder after police found 74-year-old Melba Daly of Mays Landing, NJ, dead inside this home on Quinn Avenue on Wednesday, Mar. 20, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Photo Credit: Google Maps/Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Chris Spiker
Sean Daly, 53, pleaded guilty on Friday, July 12 to first-degree murder, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Monday, July 15. He was indicted on Wednesday, May 22 in the death of his 74-year-old mother Melba Daly, who was also from Mays Landing.

Township of Hamilton police responded to a 911 call at a home on Quinn Avenue at around 11:38 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 20. When officers arrived, they found Melba Daly dead inside the house from several stab wounds.

Investigators said Sean Daly confessed to killing his mother during an interview with the county prosecutor’s office and the Hamilton Township Police Department. He's expected to be sentenced to 30 years in state prison without parole.

Hamilton police said Daly was also indicted for attempted murder after he was accused of stabbing his mother several times on Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2015. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison, according to court records.

Daly was scheduled for sentencing on Friday, Oct. 11.

