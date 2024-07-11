Mays Landing Man Admits To Having Explosive Devices While Overdosing In Mother's Home: Feds

Robert Moser, 32, pleaded guilty on Monday, July 8 to possessing destructive devices, New Jersey's U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a news release. He was charged in August 2023, several months after officers responded to his mother's home when she called 911 to report that he was unconscious.

According to court documents and testimony, police recovered four explosive devices from Moser's bedroom while giving him Narcan. Each device had explosive powder and a fuse.

One device had metal pieces inside, while a second one had a metal nail and a protruding metal screw hook. A third device contained another protruding metal screw hook and the fourth had five metal dart tips.

Moser admitted that all four devices were "operable weapons." Police also found fireworks, battery-powered items, wires, fuses, screws, bolts, unidentified liquids, an aerosol can, and duct tape in Moser's closet.

Moser faces up to 10 years in federal prison. He could also be fined up to $250,000.

Moser was scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

