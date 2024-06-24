Margate Postal Worker Injured In Van Fire

Margate firefighters and police responded to the fire on Clarendon Avenue near Amherst Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, the fire department said in a Facebook post. Firefighters arrived within two minutes and put out the flames.

Paramedics brought the male postal worker to Shore Medical Center after he was checked by firefighters. He was expected to survive his injuries.

Firefighters said the postal van had a load of Amazon packages out for delivery. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will follow up with Margate fire investigators to inspect evidence removed from the scene.

