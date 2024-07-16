Man, Woman Sentenced In Shooting Near Apartment Complex In Atlantic City: Prosecutors

Tawanne Williams, 42, of Philadelphia, was sentenced on Monday, July 15 to five years in state prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Jessica Bryant, 33, of Atlantic City, received the same sentence on the same day.

Atlantic City police responded to a man who was shot twice near the Carolina Village complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The man's injuries to his hand and hip were not life-threatening.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Bryant shooting the victim before leaving in a rental car driven by Williams. He was arrested when he was stopped while driving the car in Atlantic City in early September 2022.

Police found a gun under the car's driver seat and testing determined it was used in the shooting. Bryant was arrested "months later" in Galloway.

Williams pleaded guilty on Monday, May 6 to second-degree certain persons not to possess a handgun and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law. Bryant pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree pointing a firearm.

Bryant must serve four-and-a-quarter years before she's eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act. Williams is ineligible for parole.

Bryant will have three years of parole supervision upon her release.

