Man Who Stabbed Galloway Township Police Officer, Injured Another Indicted: Prosecutors

A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Keith Kiminsky for attempted murder on Wednesday, June 26, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He was previously charged on Sunday, Apr. 7 with several offenses, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and resisting arrest.

Galloway police responded to a home on the 300 block of Cresson Avenue after several 911 hang-up calls. Body camera video released by the police department showed Kiminsky's mother answering the door and telling an officer that her son had a knife.

Kiminsky is then seen charging at the officer on the video. Investigators said he stabbed Officer Erik Tarnow on the right side of his face with a serrated knife.

Tarnow and Officer Hunter Thomas tackled Kiminsky to the ground, fighting with him for several minutes until more police arrived. Kiminsky was then taken into custody and the two officers were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Division.

Tarnow needed emergency surgery after suffering a serious right cheek injury near his neck's carotid artery that exposed his mouth and teeth. Thomas was released later in the evening after he was treated for a minor head injury.

Kiminsky was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

