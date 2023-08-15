Man Tried Luring Atlantic City Girl With Whistles, Hand Gestures: Police

The girl was sitting outside her home on North Sovereign Avenue when a man rode by on a bicycle, according to Atlantic City police.

The man stopped and went into the backyard where he attempted to hide. He then used hand signals and whistles to try and get the girl's attention, police said.

The girl’s parents walked out of the house and the man got back on his bicycle and rode away, police said.

Police obtained surveillance footage from a resident and found Kasheen Marshall, a registered sex offender, near the corner of California and Pacific avenues, police said.

Marshall, 48, of Newark, was charged with luring, enticing a child, criminal trespass and failure to register as a sex offender.

He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

