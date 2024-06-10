Fair 75°

Man Thrown From Motorcycle, Seriously Injured In Egg Harbor Township Crash: Police

A man was seriously injured when he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash in Atlantic County, authorities said.

Fire Road at the intersection with Easy Street in Egg Harbor Township, NJ.

Egg Harbor Township police responded to the crash at the intersection of Fire Road and Easy Street at around 12:09 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, the department said in a news release. Investigators said a man driving a 2004 Yamaha YZF motorcycle was heading south on Fire Road and approached the intersection with Tilton Road.

A man driving a 2023 Kia Forte was heading east on Easy Street and stopped at the Fire Road intersection. The Kia tried to turn left but went into the Yamaha's path, throwing the rider from the motorcycle after hitting the back of the car's driver's side.

The motorcyclist was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, with serious injuries. The car driver wasn't hurt.

Police said summonses were pending. Fire Road was closed between the Black Horse Pike and Tilton Road for about two hours as the crash was investigated.

Anyone with information should call the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at 609-926-2661.

