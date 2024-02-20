Man Stopped Moving Car, Threw Rocks In Attempted Absecon Carjacking: Police

Absecon police responded to a carjacking incident happening on Route 30 just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, the department said in a news release. Deshaun Washington, 31, was accused of walking into the road and disrupting traffic.

One driver stopped to avoid hitting Washington, who began banging on the hood and punching a window to try and get inside of it. The driver sped away and Washington threw rocks at the vehicle, causing damage that included a shattered taillight.

When police arrived, Washington ran into the woods near a hotel in the area. Officers began searching for Washington and arrested him.

Washington was charged with first-degree carjacking, criminal mischief, and several weapons offenses. He was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Absecon Police Department at (609) 641-0667. You can also call the Crime Stoppers at 1-200-658-TIPS (8477).

You can also text the phrase "TIPCOP" and an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.