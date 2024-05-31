Man Found With Cocaine, Loaded Gun, Drug-Dealing Items In Atlantic City: Police

Anthony Ford Jr., 20, was arrested on Thursday, May 28, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release on Friday, May 31. He was stopped by officers while driving on Arkansas Avenue at around 7:51 p.m.

A K9 officer smelled the presence of drugs inside Ford's vehicle. Police found a backpack with a loaded gun, 18 grams of cocaine, 43 grams of marijuana, and drug-dealing paraphernalia.

Ford was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.

Ford was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about drug activity should call Atlantic City Police at 609-347-5858 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

