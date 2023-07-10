Man Charged In Fatal Atlantic City Stabbing: Prosecutor

On Saturday, July 8, at approximately 5 a.m., the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Pacific Avenue for a physical altercation.

When they arrived, they discovered the victim, Jewel Lonon, suffering from stab wounds. Lonon ultimately died from his injuries, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the suspect was identified as Julio Felix Vazquez-Dones, the prosecutor said.

Vazquez-Dones was charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

He was arrested and detained pending his first court appearance.

This is a pending investigation being cooperatively conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident or other serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at ACPO.Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

