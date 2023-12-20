Man Arrested Breaking Into Atlantic City Restaurant: Police

The city's Police Department Surveillance Center assisted in the arrest, they said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 2:25 a.m., Surveillance Center personnel alerted patrol officers to a burglary in progress at a restaurant in the 3000 block of the Boardwalk.

A description of the suspect was provided to responding officers. Officer Kevin McGloin quickly arrived and observed the suspect, Eliezer Nieves. Nieves, of Atlantic City, was stopped and found to be in possession of bolt cutters, police said.

He was placed in custody without incident. Nieves was found to have numerous active warrants for his arrest.

Nieves, 46, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools.

Nieves was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

