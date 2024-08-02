Man, 21, Suffers Critical Head Injuries When UTV Overturns In Egg Harbor Township: Police

In a news release, Egg Harbor Township police said the 21-year-old was heading west on the 300 block of Dogwood Avenue at around 6:08 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. The man lost control of the UTV and he was ejected when it overturned.

The man suffered major head injuries and he needed CPR from bystanders and officers. He was the only person on the UTV.

The driver was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus. He was listed in critical condition in the hospital's trauma center.

Paramedics from Egg Harbor Township and AtlantiCare also responded to the scene. Dogwood Avenue was closed between Winnepeg and Pine avenues for about three hours while the crash was investigated.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it should call the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at 609-926-2661.

