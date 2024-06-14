Long-Delayed Reopening Of Atlantic City Aquarium Pushed Back Again

The North New Hampshire Avenue aquarium will reopen in September, the city said. Mayor Marty Small Sr. previously said in February that the facility would reopen on Monday, July 1.

City spokesperson Andrew Kramer said city council passed resolutions on Wednesday, June 12 to award contracts for improvements to the city's exterior, including a new mural.

"Based on the information we were given earlier in the year, it looked like July 1st was a reasonable reopening date, but there were delays in the process," said Kramer. "We are excited to announce the exterior work can begin immediately, as we are now looking at a September reopening once that work is complete."

The aquarium on Gardner's Basin in the city's north end has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. According to the aquarium's Facebook page, it was temporarily closed for reconstruction and "tentatively" scheduled to reopen in the fall of 2023.

Once the renovations began, more damage was discovered and more unexpected repairs were needed, according to the city. The reopening was further delayed due to supply chain shortages in 2021 and 2022.

New roofing, windows, and floors have been added to the building. The aquarium also has a new deck and ceiling for the top-level lookout area.

The bathrooms were completely renovated and a new HVAC system was installed. Lighting and interior drywall have also been replaced. Crews also repaired duct work, electrical wiring, and plumbing.

The original renovation project didn't include upgrades to the outside of the building. The city said it secured money from the American Rescue Plan to pay for exterior improvements.

The city owns the aquarium and it's operated by the public works department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.