These 10 Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Atlantic County

Cecilia Levine
Margate City was ranked the 4th best place to live in Atlantic County.
We've seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Atlantic County?

According to a newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com, the top three spots in the area are Linwood, Egg Harbor Township and Northfield.

Here are the other top places to live in Atlantic County, according to Niche.com. Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

  • 4. Margate City
  • 5. Somers Point
  • 6. Pomona
  • 7. Port Republic
  • 8. Hammonton
  • 9.Elwood 
  • 10. Mays Landing

Click here for the full list.

