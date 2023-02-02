The Killers Open Tour At Hard Rock Cafe Next Month

The Killers are opening their 2023 North American tour in Atlantic City next month.

The Killers’ upcoming show is at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 16. The legendary band are embarking on an extension of the long-awaited North American tour, including some of the largest shows for the band to date!

If you have been lucky enough to see The Killers live or on YouTube, you know the show is always an incredible experience filled with their anthemic catalog and exciting production.

