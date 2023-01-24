New Canine-Friendly Bar-Restaurant Coming To Jersey Shore Is Doggone Special

A good neighborhood bar that’s dog-friendly needs to meet the needs of its human and canine customers alike.

The two-legged patron wants a lively atmosphere, delicious food and a wide beverage selection. Those with four legs simply want some outdoor space, a freshly filled water bowl and servers who love to fawn over the furry guests.

Good Dog Bar AC on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City meets all those demands and more, according to its owners, Heather Gleason and Dave Garry.

Their Good Dog Bar in Philadelphia — which opened in 2003 — was named because of their love for dogs so why not keep the same name in the Chelsea section of Atlantic City?

“It works,” says Gleason. “It’s the perfect name for what we are trying to accomplish: opening a friendly, faithful neighborhood bar that welcomes everyone…just like a good dog!”

Two bars will sell beer on tap from local Jersey breweries as well as the usual macro beers. Wine and craft cocktails will be available, too.

The menu will include a poke bowl, vegan cheesesteak, seafood and macaroni and cheese.

A popular favorite borrowed from Philly is the Good Dog Burger, which is stuffed with Roquefort cheese and topped with caramelized onions on a challah bun.

Good Dog Bar AC plans its grand opening to the public and pooches in March. The restaurant is located across the street from dog-friendly O’Donnell Memorial Park.

And it's huge. The 5,000-square-foot space will have 115 seats, 75 tables, two bars and a dog-friendly outside area that will seat more than 50 people. Overlooking the outdoor space is a mural of dogs doing various Jersey Shore activities — surfing and holding mugs of beer — painted by local artist Heather Deegan Hires.

“I just did a big sketch of a giant sun, waves coming up on the side, and then I sketched out dogs with beer mugs in their hands and put some on little surfboards coming off a wave” says Hires about the Good Dog mural. “I wanted it to be abstract, sunny, and fun.”

The large-scale exterior mural from Hires is the second mural to be installed at Good Dog Bar AC. Last summer, a mural of civil rights icons was painted by BK Foxx and Claudio Picasso.

