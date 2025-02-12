Most Popular Pizzerias In Atlantic County

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings? Here are plenty you can try today in Atlantic County.
The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.
Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these pizzerias, however, are dishing up piping hot pies we think you'll love.
- Tony Boloney’s, Atlantic City
- Gino’s Pizza, Atlantic City
- Tony’s Baltimore Grill, Atlantic City
- Queens Pizza Palace, Atlantic City
- Atlantic City Bar & Grill, Atlantic City
- Gennaro’s Italian Grille & Pizzeria, Egg Harbor City
- Maurizio’s Pizzeria & Italian, Mays Landing
- Matarazzo's Family Pizzeria & Restaurant, Egg Harbor City
- Jo-Jo’s Italian Grille, Pleasantville
- Calabria Pizza & Italian Grill, Absecon
- Johnny D’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, Pleasantville
- Sal’s Coal Fired Pizza, Somers Point
- Marsini’s Kitchen, Somers Point
- Walt’s Original Primo Pizza, Somers Point
- La PizzaTega, Linwood
- Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza, Northfield
- Bocca Coal Fired Bistro, Margate City
- Villa Fazzolari, Buena
Did we miss one? Email vmusson@dailyvoice.com.
