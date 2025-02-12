Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Lifestyle

Most Popular Pizzerias In Atlantic County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Matarazzo's Family Pizzeria & Restaurant, Egg Harbor City
Matarazzo's Family Pizzeria & Restaurant, Egg Harbor City Photo Credit: Matarazzo's Family Pizzeria & Restaurant via Facebook

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings? Here are plenty you can try today in Atlantic County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these pizzerias, however, are dishing up piping hot pies we think you'll love.

Did we miss one? Email vmusson@dailyvoice.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.