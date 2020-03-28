Most Popular Bagel Shops In Atlantic County

There are bagels and then there are bagels : Doughy, delicious deli icons that are good on their own, as a sandwich or with the ever-classic cream cheese.

Want to start your morning off right? Here are several bagel shops you can try today in Atlantic County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these bagel shops, however, are baking up bagels we think you'll love.

And yes, they're all open for takeout or pick-up orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hot Bagels & More (Atlantic City, Margate, Northfield, Somers Point): With several locations throughout Atlantic County and North Jersey, Hot Bagels & More is all about the variety. Popular bagel options include all the classics as well as some one-of-a-kind creations like cranberry orange, strawberry and marble. Don’t forget to top it with one of the eatery’s signature cream cheeses like bacon cheddar horseradish, cinnamon raisin walnut and olive and pimento.

Yianni’s Cafe, Brigantine: Bagels are just one component of the major breakfast options available at Yianni’s. Transform any traditional bagel into a mouthwatering breakfast sandwich you won’t soon forget, like the ‘Meat Lovers’ (egg, bacon, pork roll, sausage patty and cheese) and the ‘Shore Favorite’ (egg, avocado, bacon and cheese).

Manhattan Bagel, Northfield and Mays Landing: The up-and-coming eatery serves classic as well as unique bagels like Bialys, California and Asiago. Top your bagel with a specialty spread or load it with savory breakfast sandwich fixings for a number of flavorful creations.

Bellevue Bagel Cafe, Hammonton: The small and simple cafe offers a variety of fresh classic bagels as well as house cream cheese made with fresh Jersey fruits and veggies. Whether you pair your bagel with cream cheese or top it with breakfast sandwich meats and cheeses, you simply can’t go wrong.

Bagel Gourmet, Galloway, Absecon: Finally, Bagel Gourmet is a breakfast lover's haven with classic bagels and so much more. French Toast and PB&J bagels are among favorites, and don’t forget the flavored cream cheese.

