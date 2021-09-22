Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Indictment: Latin Kingpin,10 Gang Members In NJ Prison ‘Hit Squad’ Targeted State Investigators
Lifestyle

Caesars Atlantic City Adding Luxury Hotel & Restaurant

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Caesars Palace Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis Las Vegas
Caesars Palace Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis Las Vegas Photo Credit: Caesars Press Kit

Caesars resort and casino in Atlantic City will soon be home to a luxury Nobu hotel and restaurant.

The expansion comes as part of a $400 million investment into the resort.

Renowned for its gourmet offerings, Nobu, which has 17 eateries throughout the U.S., was launched by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, actor Robert De Niro and film producer Meir Teper.

"Our relationship with Nobu has been an unparalleled success in Las Vegas, and as we continue to invest there and in New Orleans and Atlantic City, we felt it was the perfect opportunity to deepen and expand that relationship," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, in a press release.

"Nobu's sophisticated elegance is the perfect complement to the multi-million dollar renovation projects we are developing in all three cities, all of which are fast becoming the nation's top modern sports, gaming and entertainment destinations."

The investment will also include “high-end remodeled room towers and suites; freshly appointed interior design elements; enhancements to the casinos' gaming floors; and many more exciting additions within the next three years,” Reeg said. 

The hotel and restaurant are expected to open in Summer 2022.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.