Caesars Atlantic City Adding Luxury Hotel & Restaurant

Caesars resort and casino in Atlantic City will soon be home to a luxury Nobu hotel and restaurant.

The expansion comes as part of a $400 million investment into the resort.

Renowned for its gourmet offerings, Nobu, which has 17 eateries throughout the U.S., was launched by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, actor Robert De Niro and film producer Meir Teper.

"Our relationship with Nobu has been an unparalleled success in Las Vegas, and as we continue to invest there and in New Orleans and Atlantic City, we felt it was the perfect opportunity to deepen and expand that relationship," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, in a press release.

"Nobu's sophisticated elegance is the perfect complement to the multi-million dollar renovation projects we are developing in all three cities, all of which are fast becoming the nation's top modern sports, gaming and entertainment destinations."

The investment will also include “high-end remodeled room towers and suites; freshly appointed interior design elements; enhancements to the casinos' gaming floors; and many more exciting additions within the next three years,” Reeg said.

The hotel and restaurant are expected to open in Summer 2022.

