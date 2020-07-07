Atlantic City Fried Chicken Spot Named Best In NJ

Looking for some finger lickin' good fried chicken? Head to Atlantic City, Yelp says, home of the best fried chicken joint in all of New Jersey: Kelsey and Kim's Southern Cafe.

The Melrose Avenue joint was named to Yelp's list compiled in celebration of National Fried Chicken Day on July 6, which runs down the best fried chicken spots in every U.S. state.

Kelsey and Kim's opened in 2012, and features a modest yet savory selection of country homestyle eats. Fried chicken is the main attraction, of course. Try it on top of fluffy waffles or by itself: Dark meat, white meat, tenders, boneless breast or wings.

Other popular southern-style eats include pork chops, slow smoked barbecue pork ribs and shrimp and grits.

Pair your chicken with one of the cafe’s savory southern sides like macaroni and cheese, collard greens, broccoli, potato salad, candied yams, rice and gravy, string beans, cabbage and cole slaw.

Kelsey & Kim’s Southern Cafe is also known for hosting live music shows on the regular — though they’re currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelsey & Kim’s Southern Cafe is currently open for outdoor dining Wednesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the website.

