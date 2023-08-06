Kevin Jonas Thrills LBI With Multiple Vacation Sightings (And An Ice Cream Parlor TikTok)

The eldest JoBro was spotted at several businesses along the island last week, thrilling local fans for days.

The Jersey boy was being tagged in multiple posts on social media while vacationing on LBI with his wife, Danielle, and their two daughters.

The first sighting was apparently on July 25, when he stopped by Show Place Ice Cream Parlour in Beach Haven.

Show Place bills itself as a fun-filled, old-fashioned ice cream parlor where staff members don candy-striped vests with bow ties and sing to patrons. Kevin jumped run in with a TikTok that's since gone viral.

The next day, he dropped by The WooHoo, an ice cream parlor.

On July 29, he was spotted at Wally's, a restaurant on Long Beach Boulevard in Surf City.

On Aug. 1, Kevin was spotted at Spray Beach Bagel n Grill and LBI Shave Ice.

Kevin later posted a video of his family climbing the Barnegat Lighthouse.

Kevin was raised in Wyckoff (Bergen County), with brothers and bandmates Nick and Joe. They also have a little brother, Frankie.

