K9 Officer Helps Find Cocaine, MDMA, Xanax In Galloway Township Drug Bust: Police

Manuel Rosa, 41, was arrested on Friday, July 5, the Galloway Township Police Department said in a news release on Monday, July 8.

Officers stopped Rosa while he was driving a 2006 Mercedes Benz on White Horse Pike near the intersection with Quince Avenue at around 10:19 p.m. A K9 officer named Narco sniffed the vehicle and smelled the presence of drugs.

Police found about 52 grams of cocaine, 44 doses of suspected MDMA, 95 individual doses and two partial doses of Xanax, a pound of marijuana, and $4,040 in cash.

Rosa was processed at Galloway police headquarters. His charges were placed on a warrant.

Rosa was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility to await a court appearance.

