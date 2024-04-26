In a news release on Friday, Apr. 26, Atlantic City police said 19-year-old Julius Reed of Atlantic City and 18-year-old Tyreke Allen-Whittaker of Bridgeton were arrested. The announcement of their arrests came one day after police said 20-year-old Marquise Cottman of Millville was also facing charges in the attack.

Police responded to a stabbing at Showboat Hotel Atlantic City on the 800 block of the Boardwalk at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 24. An officer found a 25-year-old man from The Bronx, NY, heavily bleeding from a stab wound.

The officer helped the man by applying a tourniquet to the man's wound. Paramedics then rushed him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, and he was expected to survive his injuries.

On Thursday, Apr. 25, investigators identified Reed as the suspect who stabbed the victim. Reed also had an active arrest warrant in Camden County.

Showboat security told police that Reed and Allen-Whittaker entered the hotel's property at around 10:57 p.m. The teens left before officers arrived but they were later taken into custody on Delaware and Atlantic avenues.

Reed was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Allen-Whittaker was accused of punching the victim and Cottman was accused of kicking him. They were each charged with aggravated assault and released on summonses with future court dates.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip to TIP411 (847411) and you must begin the text with "ACPD".

