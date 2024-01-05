A trailer for the seventh season of the spinoff "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" was released on Thursday, Jan. 5. MTV said the reality TV show will return on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. EST.

The sneak peek heavily promotes the return of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, whose on-and-off relationship with Hazlet's Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola was featured on "Jersey Shore" from 2009 to 2012. The couple split up in 2016.

After all, the two were captured filming with the rest of the cast members last November in Arizona.

"I feel like this is where I belong," Ortiz-Magro says at the beginning of the trailer, confirming his return.

Ortiz-Magro and Giancola were in all six seasons of the original "Jersey Shore" show. Ortiz-Magro, a native of The Bronx, appeared on the first four seasons of "Family Vacation," but left the main cast after an April 2021 arrest on domestic violence charges. He did make a brief appearance in March 2023 to share updates about his life.

Giancola, a Hazlet native, didn't return for the "Family Vacation" spinoff until the second half of season 6 in 2023. The former soccer player at William Paterson University mentioned in one episode that she could co-exist with Ortiz-Magro since she was at "a different place" in her life.

The new trailer appears to show that may be tougher than she first thought.

"I think we've all known for quite some time that Ron may be coming back," said Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

"Hell no," Giancola responded.

The season seven sneak peek also shows the crew being honored by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. outside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Back in September, Mayor Small Sr. declared Friday, Sept. 23 as "Jersey Shore Day" or "Jerzday" for short.

"The last 15 years, this group has made New Jersey proud," Mayor Small Sr. said at the ceremony.

