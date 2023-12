James Rodriguez, of Minotola, was heading west in a 2008 Mazda Miata when the car left the road and struck multiple trees just before midnight near Route 50, Hamilton Township police said.

Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene and traffic was diverted for approximately three hours.

Assisting on scene was the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics, Mays Landing and Laureldale Fire Departments.

