Atlantic City's Island Waterpark Delays Grand Opening

It had been set to open on Friday, June 30.

Brian Moriarty, a spokesperson for the waterpark, didn’t specify when the new opening date will be. He also did not give a reason for the delay.

The park’s social media pages advertised the opening date of Friday as recently as Wednesday.

The $100 million, 120,000-square-foot water park will feature a dozen slides, pools, a 1,000-square-foot surf simulator and a 6,500-square-foot lazy river. It’s part of the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel, which Blatstein also owns.

Tickets are still available for purchase on the water park’s website. General admission starts at $89 per person.

Billed as the world's largest waterpark near a beachfront, there are several admission prices depending on whether you're going by day, evening or with VIP access.

The waterpark will have some VIP areas that are for "adults-only" featuring cabanas, Peloton bikes, manicure stations and swim-up bars. At night, the park will turn into a nightlife venue, also for adults only.

Daytime general admission starts at $89. Enjoy a fun-filled day at the Waterpark with unlimited access to 11 Waterslides, Island Drift Lazy River, Blue Cascade Waterfall, Adventure Island, Kids Cove, Wild Wave FlowRider, The Island Waterpark Boardwalk, four Restaurants and three bars.

Daytime ticket excludes Coconut Coaster, Rip Tide Zipline, Paradise Adult Island and Lucky Snake Arcade (all available as additional add-ons or in the all-access pass). Children ages three and under are free.

Twilight admission runs from 4 to 8 p.m., starting at $69. Excludes RipTide Zipline and Coconut Gravity Coaster.

All-Access VIP admission starts at $119. The All-Access VIP admission offers a private dedicated VIP check-in area, the Day General Admission ticket, PLUS the entrance into the exclusive and luxurious Paradise Adult Island, Bliss Pool, and the only swim-up bar in Atlantic City.

Tickets are non-refundable. You must present a valid ID upon check-in.

Click here for the ISLAND Waterpark website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.