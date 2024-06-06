Intoxicated Mays Landing Woman Was Speeding In Crash, Killing College Student: Prosecutors

Alexia Glass, 25, was indicted on several charges, including first-degree aggravated manslaughter on Tuesday, June 4, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. She was charged in the Hamilton Township crash that killed 22-year-old Yolanda Pacheco of Mount Holly on Thursday, Mar. 28.

Troopers responded to the crash on Black Horse Pike near the Penny Pot community at around 12:26 a.m., a state police spokesperson said. Glass was driving a Toyota Corolla and Pacheco was driving a Ford SUV west near milepost 37.2.

The Toyota crashed into the back of the Ford, causing the Ford to go off the road, overturn, and hit three parked cars. Investigators said Glass drove "in a state of intoxication" and was speeding during the crash.

Pacheco died from her injuries and her 27-year-old female passenger from Egg Harbor City suffered moderate injuries. Glass was brought to a hospital with moderate injuries.

A GoFundMe page said Pacheco was a psychology major at Stockton University and was expected to graduate with a bachelor's degree in May.

"We are all heartbroken and left to pick up the pieces to give her a deserving homecoming," Pacheco's mother Patricia Helmick wrote on the memorial fundraiser's page. "She was a great daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, and friend to her loved ones."

According to her obituary, the woman nicknamed "JoJo" graduated from Rancocas Valley High School in 2019.

"Yolanda loved making candles, painting, pottery, animals, tubing, and hanging out with friends," Pacheco's obituary said. "To know her was to love her. She was always willing to help others no matter what."

Pacheco's GoFundMe had raised more than $23,000 from at least 459 donations as of Thursday, June 6.

