High Algae Blooms Close Mays Landing Lake's Beach To Swimming

A Mays Landing beach has been closed to swimmers due to high algae blooms, authorities said.

The Cove at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Swimming was temporarily banned at The Cove at Lake Lenape, the Township of Hamilton Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Aug. 13. 

Low water and high algae blooms have prevented swimmers from going in the water since Saturday, Aug. 10. Police said swimming won't be allowed "until further notice."

The Cove's each will remain open but anyone caught swimming will be violating a township ordinance.

Algae blooms also temporarily kept swimmers on land in July 2022 and Labor Day weekend in 2023.

