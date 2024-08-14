High Algae Blooms Close Mays Landing Lake's Beach To Swimming

Swimming was temporarily banned at The Cove at Lake Lenape, the Township of Hamilton Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Low water and high algae blooms have prevented swimmers from going in the water since Saturday, Aug. 10. Police said swimming won't be allowed "until further notice."

The Cove's each will remain open but anyone caught swimming will be violating a township ordinance.

Algae blooms also temporarily kept swimmers on land in July 2022 and Labor Day weekend in 2023.

